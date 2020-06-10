Kim Myung Soo offered male lead role in new drama 'New Royal Inspector'

On June 10, singer/actor Kim Myung Soo's label Management 2Sang responded to earlier media reports, which stated that the star has been cast as the male lead in a new historical drama.

Reportedly, Kim Myung Soo has been offered the male lead role in a new drama titled 'New Royal Inspector'. The story revolves around simple government officer named Sung Lee Kyeom, who manages a simple job arranging documents at a government bureau. However, once night falls, Sung Lee Kyeom and the rest of his co-workers turn their hearts over to the dangers of gambling.

In response to the news, Management 2Sang clarified, "He is not confirmed for the role. 'New Royal Inspector' is one of several projects which [Kim Myung Soo] is currently considering."

