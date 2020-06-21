SF9 matches solar eclipse over Korea with release of prologue for '9loryUS' comeback

SF9 has released a new teaser for their latest comeback!

On June 21 at 5 PM KST, roughly the same time a solar eclipse was passing over Korea, the FNC Entertainment boy group surprised fans with the release of their eclipse-themed prologue for their upcoming 8th mini album '9loryUS.'

In the clip, Inseong is seen in bed while the eclipse happens, startled as the bracelet around his wrist momentarily transforms into a small snake. After he looks out his window at the eclipse, fans are given a momentary glimpse of the other SF9 members.

Meanwhile, '9loryUS' is set for release on July 6.

Check out the prologue video above!