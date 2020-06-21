8

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SF9 matches solar eclipse over Korea with release of prologue for '9loryUS' comeback

SF9 has released a new teaser for their latest comeback!

On June 21 at 5 PM KST, roughly the same time a solar eclipse was passing over Korea, the FNC Entertainment boy group surprised fans with the release of their eclipse-themed prologue for their upcoming 8th mini album '9loryUS.'

In the clip, Inseong is seen in bed while the eclipse happens, startled as the bracelet around his wrist momentarily transforms into a small snake. After he looks out his window at the eclipse, fans are given a momentary glimpse of the other SF9 members. 

Meanwhile, '9loryUS' is set for release on July 6.

Check out the prologue video above!

melofantasy17 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Pls show SF9 and 9loryUS lots of love and support!!

chanisangel12 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

omg yesssss

i got the notif for this right as i was falling asleep and was too tired to see what it was

they are all so gorgeous

inseong how can you be that handsome?

chani is so cute cute cute

