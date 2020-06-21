3

TWICE wins 2nd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from CRAVITY, IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, NATURE came back with "Girls," D1CE returned with "Draw You," Baek A Yeon returned with "Looking for Love," Stray Kids came back with "God's Menu," IZ*ONE returned with "Secret Story of the Swan," AWEEK returned with "1.4.3," Weki Meki returned with "Oopsy," and CRAVITY came back with "Cloud 9."

As for the winner, the nominees were TWICE's "More & More", Oh My Girl's "Nonstop", and Sik-k, pH-1, Jay Park and HAON's "Gang Official Remix." In the end, TWICE secured the win for a second week in a row with "More & More."

Other performers were DIA, BVNDIT, SECRET NUMBER, N.Flying, Cosmic Girls, Lee Ye Joon, Tae Jin Ah, Ha Sung Woon, and Ha Hyun Sang.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: CRAVITY

COMEBACK: Weki Meki

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE

COMEBACK: Stray Kids

COMEBACK: NATURE

Tae Jin Ah



  1. Baek Ah Yeon
  2. CRAVITY
  3. D1CE
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. Nature
  6. Stray Kids
  7. TWICE
  8. Weki Meki
  9. INKIGAYO
  10. AWEEK
Wait, Oh My Girl 'Nonstop' is still a nominee!! After 2 months!! They are really getting the attention and love they deserve! So happy fro them!!

