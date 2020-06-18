NCT Dream partner up with DJ Will Not Fear for 'Ridin'' remix MV

SM Entertainment's EDM label ScreaM Records has released its 'iScreaM Vol.2: Ridin' Remixes'!

The album contains 2 unique remix versions of NCT Dream's "Ridin'" - the "Ridin' (Will Not Fear Remix)" and the "Ridin' (IMLAY Remix)". The Will Not Fear version remix combines the urban grooves of the original "Ridin'" with hybrid trap sounds, while the IMLAY remix plays with a mixture of trap and future bass.

Also included in 'iScreaM Vol.2: Ridin' Remixes', is a remix version of NCT Dream's "Boom" featuring DJ/producer Minit. Check out the MV for NCT Dream's "Ridin' (Will Not Fear Remix)", above.