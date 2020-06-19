MBC's 'Music Core' responds to inquiries about Seventeen's appearance after group's comeback

On June 19, a representative of MBC's 'Music Core' responded to recent inquiries about whether or not Seventeen would be appearing on the music program in light of their comeback promotions.

According to MBC, it's true that Seventeen have chosen not to appear on 'Music Core' to promote their comeback with their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae'. The MBC rep stated, "'Music Core' is always working hard to recruit musicians from various genres as part of the performing lineup each week, to showcase a different medley of stages from other music programs. 'Music Core' has requested with Seventeen that they appear no the show, and we want Seventeen to showcase their stages for our viewers."

When contacted regarding the matter, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment simply relayed, "It's true that Seventeen will not be performing on 'Music Core'."

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be returning this June 22 at 6 PM KST with their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' and title track "Left & Right".