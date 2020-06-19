6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MBC's 'Music Core' responds to inquiries about Seventeen's appearance after group's comeback

On June 19, a representative of MBC's 'Music Core' responded to recent inquiries about whether or not Seventeen would be appearing on the music program in light of their comeback promotions. 

According to MBC, it's true that Seventeen have chosen not to appear on 'Music Core' to promote their comeback with their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae'. The MBC rep stated, "'Music Core' is always working hard to recruit musicians from various genres as part of the performing lineup each week, to showcase a different medley of stages from other music programs. 'Music Core' has requested with Seventeen that they appear no the show, and we want Seventeen to showcase their stages for our viewers."

When contacted regarding the matter, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment simply relayed, "It's true that Seventeen will not be performing on 'Music Core'." 

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be returning this June 22 at 6 PM KST with their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' and title track "Left & Right". 

coronasaurus19 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

"Music Core' has requested with Seventeen that they appear no the show, and we want Seventeen to showcase their stages for our viewers"

Well with this and pledis' response is it safe to say Big Hit is the one being petty now?

2

forgivemenot1589 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

So Seventeen isn't going to be blocked by Music Core because they are now a part of Big Hit and those two are having a tiff, rather it looks like Seventeen are going be blocked by Big Hit from appearing on Music Core, it's kinda sad that Big Hit and Music Core's squabble is now not only affecting Source Music artists it's now going to affect Pledis artists, so much for Pledis is going to "remain independent" after the stock purchase.

