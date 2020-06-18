25

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa releases stunning new teaser image for 'María'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has unveiled teaser image #2 for her solo comeback mini album, 'María'!

In the dimly lit teaser photo, Hwa Sa covers a part of her face with her arm and hair, holding the camera's gaze with one alluring eye. Not much is known about the concept of Hwa Sa's comeback mini album yet, other than that she underwent a rigorous creation process over a long period of time to produce the perfect album. 

Stay tuned for more of Hwa Sa's solo comeback teasers, leading up to the full release of 'María' on June 29 at 6 PM KST!

kpophw454220 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

kpop queen Hwasa is back! im so excited!

i love this Queen! she is so talented and sexy.

yoonsukki2103 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

hwasa looks fabulous!!!<3<3<3

