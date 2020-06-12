Nature have dropped their spine-chilling music video teaser for "Girls".
In the MV teaser, the Nature members take on a horror theme surrounded by scissors and red. "Girls" is the title song of their upcoming third single album 'Nature World: Code M', which drops on June 17 KST.
Watch Nature's "Girls" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Nature reveal spine-chilling MV teaser for 'Girls'
