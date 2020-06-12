4

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nature reveal spine-chilling MV teaser for 'Girls'

AKP STAFF

Nature have dropped their spine-chilling music video teaser for "Girls".

In the MV teaser, the Nature members take on a horror theme surrounded by scissors and red. "Girls" is the title song of their upcoming third single album 'Nature World: Code M', which drops on June 17 KST.

Watch Nature's "Girls" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Nature
  2. GIRLS
0 336 Share 44% Upvoted
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
17 hours ago   37   20,274
G-Dragon
Gucci Use G-Dragon as Their Model
11 hours ago   11   7,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND