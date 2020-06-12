Yoo Jae Suk chooses Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his best variety show buddies

Yoo Jae Suk chose Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his best variety show buddies on 'Running Man'.



During the latest filming of the SBS show, Yoo Jae Suk picked out Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his 'Life's Best Buddies,' and HaHa and Kim Jong Kook expressed in response, "We know what you're saying. We're not disappointed at all."



Yoo Jae Suk explained the reason behind his decision, saying, "They're people I can control the way I want." Lee Kwang Soo then said, "To say it easily, we're very well-trained."



As for which cast member is difficult to control, Ji Suk Jin picked out Song Ji Hyo, saying, "I called her a week ago, and she still has yet to call me back." Lee Kwang Soo added, "I still have yet to receive a response to the text message I sent her saying 'good job' during the first episode."



The upcoming episode of 'Running Man' airing on June 14 KST features Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, Do Sang Woo, and Han Sun Hwa as guests.

