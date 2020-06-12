12

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Yoo Jae Suk chooses Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his best variety show buddies

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk chose Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his best variety show buddies on 'Running Man'.

During the latest filming of the SBS show, Yoo Jae Suk picked out Ji Suk Jin and Lee Kwang Soo as his 'Life's Best Buddies,' and HaHa and Kim Jong Kook expressed in response, "We know what you're saying. We're not disappointed at all."

Yoo Jae Suk explained the reason behind his decision, saying, "They're people I can control the way I want." Lee Kwang Soo then said, "To say it easily, we're very well-trained."

As for which cast member is difficult to control, Ji Suk Jin picked out Song Ji Hyo, saying, "I called her a week ago, and she still has yet to call me back." Lee Kwang Soo added, "I still have yet to receive a response to the text message I sent her saying 'good job' during the first episode."

The upcoming episode of 'Running Man' airing on June 14 KST features Ji Chang WookKim Yoo JungDo Sang Woo, and Han Sun Hwa as guests.

  1. Ji Suk Jin
  2. Lee Kwang Soo
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
0 7,125 Share 80% Upvoted
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
17 hours ago   37   20,274
G-Dragon
Gucci Use G-Dragon as Their Model
11 hours ago   11   7,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND