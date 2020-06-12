JeA has dropped her music video for "Greedyy" featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.
In the funky, playful MV, JeA has a messy day at home as she refuses to follow the rules. "Greedyy", lyrics written by IU, is about being yourself despite the hate you might receive.
Watch JeA's "Greedyy" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
3
7
Posted by1 hour ago
JeA drops drops funky, playful MV for 'Greedyy' feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul
JeA has dropped her music video for "Greedyy" featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.
0 411 Share 30% Upvoted
Log in to comment