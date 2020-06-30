6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Actors, actresses, & staff of 'Parasite' invited as newest members of the 'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences'

AKP STAFF

On June 30, the 'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' - the professional organization behind the prestigious 'Academy Awards' - revealed its list of approximately 800 new members invited to join the organization as honorary inductees. 

Among the new members invited for the Academy membership in 2020 were key figures behind the 4-time 'Oscar' winner 'Parasite', including actors and actresses Choi Woo Sik, Lee Jung Eun, Jo Yeo Jung, Jang Hye Jin, and Park So Dam. Key staff members of 'Parasite' including costume director Choi Se Yeon, editing director Yang Jin Mo, music director Jung Jae Il, producer Kwak Shin Ae, art director Lee Ha Joon, audio director Choi Tae Young, scriptwriter Han Jin Won, and more were also invited. 

Director Bong Joon Ho and lead actor Song Kang Ho were previously inducted as honorary Academy members back in 2015. Other Korean film figures who are a part of the Academy include directors Lim Kwon Taek, Park Chan Wook, Lee Chang Dong, Kim So Young, actors Lee Byung Hun and Choi Min Sik, and animator Kim Sang Jin.

Each year, the winners of the 'Academy Awards' are determined by the votes of over 8,000 honorary Academy members across the globe. 

  1. Choi Woo Sik
  2. Jo Yeo Jung
  3. Park So Dam
  4. Song Kang Ho
3 485 Share 86% Upvoted

0

quark123956,581 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

More representation is always a good thing. Congrats to them.

Share

0

sanshineminion611 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Yup bout time...as a huge fan of Korean films and shows...a lot of the acting, writing and directing that Ive seen over the years are def top tier n they definitely deserve to be up there with what we think are the worlds best in film. In particular the people involved in parasite u best believe I was YouTubing and trying to figure out literary clues and stuff...that movie was exceptionally good!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND