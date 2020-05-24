26

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NU'EST celebrates 'I'm In Trouble's music show success with fun cosplay-filled dance video

NU'EST is back with another cosplay version dance video!


On May 24 KST, the Pledis Entertainment group unveiled a special dance practice video of their latest single "I'm In Trouble," the title track off of their latest album 'The Nocturne.'

For the 'cosplay version' video, JR dressed up as in a night sky-inspired costume complete with a star-covered cape, Aron dressed up as Indiana Jones, Baekho dressed up as a NU'EST fan, Ren dressed up as Edward Scissorhands, and Minhyun dressed up as the Little Prince. Each member had a lot of fun showing off their costumes for the camera before joining together to perform the "I'm in Trouble" stage choreography in its entirity.

Meanwhile, the video was released to commemorate "I'm in Trouble" winning music shows, including wins on 'M! Countdown,' 'Music Bank,' 'Show Champion,' and 'Show! Music Core.'

Check out the dance video above!

Gonzalezell349 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
so cute

followyourarrow364 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
love nu'est

