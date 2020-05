MONSTA X is only a couple days away from making their latest comeback!

On May 24 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley teaser for their upcoming mini album 'Fantasia X.' In the teaser, fans are given their very first listen to portions of all seven tracks on the album, including title track "Flow."

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's eighth mini album 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 26.

Check out the teaser above!