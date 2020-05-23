25

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Gummy sings 'My Love' for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST

AKP STAFF

Gummy is the voice behind "My Love" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST!

The music video above features romantic, heroic scenes of Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) rushing to Jung Tae Eul's (Kim Go Eun) side and confessing his love. "My Love" is about Lee Gon's desire to overcome the pain of love that's fated to be far away and protect Jung Tae Eul.

Listen to Gummy's "My Love" above! Have you been watching 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?

  1. Gummy
  2. THE KING
1 10,306 Share 74% Upvoted

0

miss-mongji0 pt 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Aaaaaaa. No wonder it is so good

Share
allkpop, CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Is Sorn (CLC) teasing a comeback?
23 hours ago   6   1,851

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND