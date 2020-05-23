Gummy sings 'My Love' for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST

Gummy is the voice behind "My Love" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST!



The music video above features romantic, heroic scenes of Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) rushing to Jung Tae Eul's (Kim Go Eun) side and confessing his love. "My Love" is about Lee Gon's desire to overcome the pain of love that's fated to be far away and protect Jung Tae Eul.



Listen to Gummy's "My Love" above! Have you been watching 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?



