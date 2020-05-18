Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang drops tender acoustic cover of Troye Sivan's 'Strawberries & Cigarettes'

Lee Eun Sang has a special treat for his fans!

On May 18 KST, the Brand New Music trainee, formerly of 'Produce X 101' project group X1, released a short acoustic cover of Australian pop singer Troye Sivan's 2018 single "Strawberries & Cigarettes." In the performance video, not only does the idol sing and play guitar, but he also performs an original second verse to the song completely in Korean.

Meanwhile, this is the third performance video Lee Eun Sang has gifted his fans, following a dance performance of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's "Señorita" and a vocal cover of Jukjae's "Let's Go See the Stars."



Check out Lee Eun Sang's latest video above!