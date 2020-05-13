3

Big Bang's Taeyang shares heartfelt teaser for his first documentary, 'White Night'

Big Bang's Taeyang has released a heartfelt, first teaser for his very own, first ever documentary, 'White Night'.

The upcoming documentary contains moments, stories, thoughts, and emotions from Taeyang's 'White Night' tour and album preparations, before his mandatory military enlistment and marriage to actress Min Hyo Rin

In the documentary teaser above, Taeyang shares many glimpses of his growing passion for the stage, his personal struggles both on and off the stage, and also what led him to the decision of marriage just before his mandatory enlistment. 

The full documentary will be out this May 18 at7 PM KST!

