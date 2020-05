On May 14, Starship Entertainment officially confirmed the postponement of MONSTA X's 2020 North American tour.

Originally, MONSTA X planned on touring across a total of 17 cities in the U.S. and Canada from June 2 through July 11. However, with the global COVID19 pandemic still spreading widely across various cities and states, MONSTA X's world tour has also been postponed until further notice.

Read Starship Entertainment's full statement below.