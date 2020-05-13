Zico x Red Velvet's Wendy to collaborate for drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch's OST Part. 10

Block B's Zico and Red Velvet's Wendy will be releasing a unique collaboration OST for SBS's ongoing Fri-Sat drama series, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!

Titled "My Everyday Is Full Of You" (literal translation), Zico x Wendy's collaboration OST will mark OST Part.10 of 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. The elegant OST combines Wendy's melodic voice with Zico's rhythmical features, accompanied by a gentle piano sound.

Zico x Wendy's "My Everyday Is Full Of You" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST Part.10 will be released this May 16 at 6 PM KST. A day prior, on May 15 at 6 PM KST, Gaeko and Kim Na Young will also be collaborating for OST Part.9 of the drama series, "Heart Break".