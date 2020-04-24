6

WINNER look back on memories in touching 'Well' lyric MV

WINNER have dropped their touching lyric music video for "Well"!

The "Well" MV features polaroid images of the WINNER members and photos from the set of their 'Remember' album jacket shoot and MV filming. "Well" is a track from WINNER's third full album 'Remember', which featured the title track of the same name.

Watch WINNER's "Well" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

