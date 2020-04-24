Actor Park Hae Jin to star as lead of upcoming thriller drama 'Crime Puzzle'

Actor Park Hae Jin is set to star as the lead of the upcoming thriller drama 'Crime Puzzle'.



On April 24, reports revealed Park Hae Jin will be playing the role of star police academy professor Han Seung Min, who's a major name in the world of criminal psychology. However, he ends up with life in prison after confessing to a murder, and he teams up with his detective partner and lover Yoo Hee to solve the crime.



'Crime Puzzle' centers around Han Seung Min after he's arrested for killing his girlfriend Yoo Hee's father, and it's based on the webtoon of the same name. It's set to premiere in the second half of this year.



In other news, Park Hae Jin is starring in the upcoming MBC drama 'Old School Intern'.

