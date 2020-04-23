TREASURE try cooking for themselves for the first time ever & end up asking, 'How did my mom do this?'

On this week's episode 15 of 'Treasure Map', YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE decided to film their own version of 'Three Meals a Day'!

Instead of the traditional three meals, the TREASURE members were tasked with cooking lunch, dessert, and dinner, and were provided with recipes for dishes such as steamed chicken, potato pancakes, crepes, boiled pork, and loose-leaf kimchi.

The TREASURE members divided up into teams and attempted to conquer the art of cooking; however, the boys quickly realized just how hard cooking can be, especially for first-timers! Many of the members were easily distracted and wandered off from their tasks, and Junkyu even asked while chopping up carrots, "How did my mom do this? Really, how did she manage to do this?"

Watch above to see how TREASURE did for their first ever time cooking for themselves!