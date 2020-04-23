Check out the short MV for TWICE's JTBC brand theme song, 'Colorful JTBC'

JTBC has released the full MV for "Colorful JTBC", sung by TWICE!

The broadcasting station's brand new, 2020 brand theme song consists of two versions - a bright, dance version sung by TWICE, and a soothing R&B version sung by Crush. In the short MV for "Colorful JTBC" above, the broadcasting station highlights some of this year's key programs including 'Itaewon Class', 'Traveler in Argentina', 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar', and more. The TWICE members also appear one by one to sing along to the upbeat music.

You can also listen to both versions of "Colorful JTBC" by TWICE and Crush, below.

