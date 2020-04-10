18

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

BTS, Seventeen, & EXO come out on top in boy group brand values for April

From March 9 through April 10, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 100 boy groups including areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

According to the Institute, 1st place went to BTS with a total of 11,744,497 points, followed by Seventeen in 2nd place with 3,908,014 points. 3rd place went to EXO with a total of 3,625,325 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, WINNER, Super Junior, ONEUS, SHINee, Infinite, and VICTON. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below. 

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Seventeen
Jilllllllllll50 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

MCND enter the list? Am i seeing another Rookie Monster👁

nigerianexol6 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

Im so proud of EXO, their comeback was in November last year yet they're still relevant every month!

