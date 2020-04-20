BLACKPINK's Lisa puts on sensual dance performance to QUIN and 6LACK's 'Mushroom Chocolate'

Lisa has put out another performance video!

On April 20 KST, the BLACKPINK member took to her personal YouTube account to release a dance performance set to sexy single "Mushroom Chocolate" by American R&B singers QUIN and 6LACK. In the video, she performs a choreography by Cheshir Ha, who also choreographed Lisa's previous dance performance to Rosalía's "Malamente." Dressed in tall black boots, she moves through the dance with an effortless confidence, ending the choreography with a seductive glance at the camera.





Check out the performance above!



