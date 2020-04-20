WINNER dance around in pink tracksuits for special performance of 'Hold'

WINNER has a treat for fans who are already missing them!

On April 20 KST, 1theK released a special behind-the-scenes performance video featuring WINNER dancing and singing along to their single "Hold" while taping content for the channel's 'Kkinness Challenge' series. In the clip, the members are all wearing matching pink tracksuits, as well as a number of fun accessories like silly headbands and sunglasses.

Recently, two members featured in the video, vocalist Kim Jin Woo and rapper Lee Seung Hoon, have enlisted in the military, making the new clip all the more precious to their fans.

Meanwhile, WINNER released their 3rd studio album 'Remember' on April 9.

Check out the performance above!