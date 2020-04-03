Fans crack up after RM's smirking face is found in a Wanna One keychain vending machine

Netizens are cracking up after a fan got hustled out of 500 KRW (40 cents) while attempting to buy a keychain from a Wanna One vending machine.

A post on a popular community forum showed a fan attempting to buy a keychain with a Wanna One members' face in it. However, to the fan's surprise, they got BTS RM's smirking face instead!

Netizens are cracking up at the situation, especially referencing RM's smug expression in the keychain saying:

"Somehow his expression makes me laugh more."

"It's like he's trying to say 'Yep! It's me!' lol"

"LOL, why is our Namjoon in there..."

"It seems as if the guy who made these didn't know who BTS and Wanna One are lol"

