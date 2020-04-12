Cignature is ready to move in energetic dance practice video for 'ASSA'

The ladies of Cignature have prepared a new treat for fans!

On April 12 KST, the group unveiled the dance practice video for their new comeback single "ASSA." In the video, the members are wearing coordinated black, white, and neon green athletic looks, performing the choreography from their agency J9 Entertainment's practice room. During the performance, the camera jumps around, giving each member their time to shine as move through the dance.

Meanwhile, "ASSA" is the group's 2nd single and was released on April 7.

Check out the dance practice above!