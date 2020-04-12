24

9

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Cignature is ready to move in energetic dance practice video for 'ASSA'

AKP STAFF

The ladies of Cignature have prepared a new treat for fans!

On April 12 KST, the group unveiled the dance practice video for their new comeback single "ASSA." In the video, the members are wearing coordinated black, white, and neon green athletic looks, performing the choreography from their agency J9 Entertainment's practice room. During the performance, the camera jumps around, giving each member their time to shine as move through the dance.

Meanwhile, "ASSA" is the group's 2nd single and was released on April 7.

Check out the dance practice above!

  1. Cignature
1 1,064 Share 73% Upvoted

0

thealigirl83,843 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

i love this song

Share
Gugudan, Mina
Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets
10 hours ago   21   26,171
HyunA
HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted
12 hours ago   29   88,433
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
2 hours ago   3   635
Gugudan, Mina
Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets
10 hours ago   21   26,171
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
2 hours ago   3   635
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
2 days ago   114   129,932

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND