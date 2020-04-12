35

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon and Kang Seung Yoon visit Dara during 'Another Miss Oh' musical performance

Dara's YG Entertainment 'little brothers' WINNER dropped by for a performance of her new musical 'Another Miss Oh'!

On April 12 KST, WINNER leader Kang Seung Yoon took to his personal Twitter account to share a photo of him with Dara and groupmate Lee Seung Hoon backstage at Sogang University's SKON Hall 1, where Dara is currently starring in the musical adaption of popular drama 'Another Miss Oh.' In the photo, Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon pose cutely around Dara as she holds a gigantic bouquet of pink roses, offering the camera a thumbs up.

"We came to watch the 'Another Miss Oh' musical! We've been really properly healed," Kang Seung Yoon tweeted. "It was a great performance that brought warmth during these current times, which have been difficult in a number of ways! I recommend it!"


Meanwhile, Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon were recently announced as upcoming guests on the KBS pet variety show 'Dogs Are Incredible.'

Check out Kang Seung Yoon's tweet below!

YG family <3

was this necessary? visiting people and also being that close is how viruses are spread. ignoring everything

