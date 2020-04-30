1

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Band 2Z reveal preview for upcoming album 'Nostrum'

AKP STAFF

2Z have revealed a preview for their upcoming album 'Nostrum'.

The rookie band are returning with their second mini album 'Nostrum' on May 5 KST just 4 months after their debut with 'WE Tuzi:'. The above highlight medley teaser gives a preview of the tracks "Doctor", "25", and "Not Bad".

What do you think of 2Z's 'Nostrum' preview?

  1. 2Z
  2. NOSTRUM
0 254 Share 25% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND