Band 2Z reveal preview for upcoming album 'Nostrum'

2Z have revealed a preview for their upcoming album 'Nostrum'.
The rookie band are returning with their second mini album 'Nostrum' on May 5 KST just 4 months after their debut with 'WE Tuzi:'. The above highlight medley teaser gives a preview of the tracks "Doctor", "25", and "Not Bad".
What do you think of 2Z's 'Nostrum' preview?
