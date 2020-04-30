SM Entertainment x Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' unveils live concert footage in new teaser video

SM Entertainment and Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' has revealed a brand new teaser video for the concert series.



After their first lineup teaser, the above teaser video reveals 'Beyond LIVE' footage featuring SuperM, who held their concert this past April 26 KST. The additional footage gives fans a peek at the special effects and SuperM's interactions with viewers.



As previously reported, WayV are next up on May 3, NCT Dream on May 10, and NCT 127 on May 17. Fans will be able to watch the SM Entertainment groups perform through 'Beyond LIVE' for a digital concert experience, and concert content will also be posted online after the live streams.



Check out teaser 2 for 'Beyond LIVE' above!