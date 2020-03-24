2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Park Kyung rings 'Dding Dong' with a heartfluttering OST MV for KBS2 drama 'Welcome'

Block B's Park Kyung lent his voice for a heart-fluttering and quirky OST Part. 2 of KBS2's newest Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Welcome'!

Titled "Dding Dong", Park Kyung's OST captures the excited feelings of the drama's cat male lead Hong Jo, who takes on human form to surprise his new owner Sol Ah. Viewers can preview some key moments from 'Welcome' as they wait for the drama's full premiere this March 25 at 10 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Welcome' (also known as 'Meow the Secret Boy') stars Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Seo Ji Hoon, and more. 

