Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hong Jin Young is a runaway bride in 1st MV teaser for comeback single

Trot diva Hong Jin Young is returning on April Fool's with a brand new single!

While the singer has yet to reveal details such as her comeback single's title, genre, etc, she's decided to release a dramatic 1st MV teaser to raise fans' anticipation. In the MV teaser above, Hong Jin Young can be seen running away in a sparkling wedding gown, also letting go of a mysterious man's hand in the darkness.

You'll have to wait until April 1 at 6 PM KST to see the full story unfold in Hong Jin Young's comeback single MV!

