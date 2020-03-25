2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

'The King: Eternal Monarch' unveils first main poster starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, etc

SBS's upcoming Fri-Sat fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has unveiled an elegant set of main posters, raising viewers' anticipation for scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook's newest project. 

In one main poster, 'The King's lead cast members including Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung Jin portray a dramatic mood as their characters divide into those residing in the dimension of 'The Republic of Korea' and those residing in the dimension of 'The Kingdom of Korea'.

Meanwhile, the second poster paints a breathtaking picture of the first cross-dimensional encounter between the king of 'The Kingdom of Korea', Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and a detective from 'The Republic of Korea', Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun).

A fantastic romance story surrounding a mystical door leading to other dimensions, SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' premiers this April after currently airing series 'Hyena'. 

