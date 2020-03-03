Kwon Sang Woo & Lee Kwang Soo also in talks for 'The Pirates 2' with Kang Na Neul

Actors Kwon Sang Woo and Lee Kwang Soo are also in talks to star in blockbuster action film 'The Pirates 2', alongside Kang Ha Neul.

Previously, 'The Pirates 2' garnered attention after media outlets reported that Kang Ha Neul was currently positively considering a role in the upcoming film. Now, representatives from both Kwon Sang Woo's and Lee Kwang Soo's sides have also confirmed that they "recently received the scenario for 'The Pirates 2'" and that they're "considering it positively."



'The Pirates 2' is expected to be a sequel film to the 2014 hit action production 'The Pirates', which starred Kim Nam Gil, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Hae Jin, and more. Originally, 'The Pirates 2' reached out to the lead actors of 'The Pirates 1' to continue the original storyline, but all three stars were ultimately unable to participate in 'The Pirates 2'.

Filming for 'The Pirates 2' is slated to begin this July, aiming for premiere some time in early 2021.

