Kim Moo Yeol shares the time he accidentally revealed a secret relationship with Yoon Seung Ah on Twitter

Actor Kim Moo Yeol shared the time he accidentally revealed a secret relationship with actress Yoon Seung Ah on Twitter.

Kim Moo Yeol guested on the March 14th episode of 'Knowing Brothers'. The actor shared that he meant to send private direct messages to Yoon Seung Ah. But instead, he tweeted out publicly, mentioning her username. The actor was dying of embarrassment as Lee Soo Geun read his original tweets.



He originally tweeted, “I keep thinking about you in this deep of the night after drinking. I want to hear your voice. I want to see your face. I'm writing a message alone, instead of calling you, because I thought you might be asleep. You came into my life as a variable, making me feel awkward, incomplete and anxious about the next day. I think you are finally going to complete me when I was only a half before meeting you. Good night. I'm just blathering today. I miss you. That is what I wanted to say."



He said he was going to accept the breakup if she didn't want to date publicly because this happened when they were just 4 months into the relationship.