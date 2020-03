'Studio CHOOM' has just revealed a closer look at ITZY's "Wannabe" choreography.

ITZY recently made their comeback with the album 'IT'z Me' and the title track "Wannabe."The above video captures ITZY performing "Wannabe" with brilliant camera movement techniques so that you can get a better look at the choreography.

Watch ITZY's "Wannabe" MV here if you missed it, and the choreography video above!