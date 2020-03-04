IU makes 5th donation for coronavirus relief efforts

IU has made her fifth donation to aid coronavirus relief efforts.



On March 4, the singer-songwriter donated 20 million Won ($16,903.47 USD) to Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi Province to prevent and overcome the spread of coronavirus. She's said to have donated to the county in particular as both her parents are currently residing there. The funds will be used towards the purchase of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and masks.



IU's label stated, "She hopes it'll be at least a small help in overcoming the coronavirus." Reps from Yangpyeong County also stated, "There are no confirmed coronavirus patients in Yangpyeong at present, but there are many elderly people with weak immune systems so we desperately need to provide support."



IU previously donated 100 million Won ($82,573.03 USD) to the charity organization Good Neighbors and 100 million Won to the Korea Medical Association for coronavirus relief efforts. She also donated 30 million Won ($25,354.13 USD) to the Seocho district and 30 million Won to Gwacheon, where her label is located.