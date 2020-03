ITZY have dropped their album spoiler for 'IT'z ME'!



In the highlight medley above, fans get a preview of ITZY's title song "Wannabe", "Ting Ting Ting" with Oliver Heldens, "That's a No No", "Nobody Like You", "You Make Me", "I Don't Wanna Dance", and "24HRS". ITZY's second mini album 'IT'z ME' is due to release on March 9 KST.



What do you think of the 'ITz ME' album spoiler?