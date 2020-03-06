14

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon smiles in a garden in 'Happy' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Happy".

In the MV teaser, Taeyeon is all smiles as she sits in her kitchen and lays happily in a beautiful garden. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.

Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. HAPPY
0

The_Fuckin_Dick-8,266 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Sounds boring as fuck.

0

looveLess5,027 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

my body is ready but my heart and soul are not :,)

