Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Happy".
In the MV teaser, Taeyeon is all smiles as she sits in her kitchen and lays happily in a beautiful garden. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.
Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon smiles in a garden in 'Happy' MV teaser
