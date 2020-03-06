Girls' Generation's Taeyeon smiles in a garden in 'Happy' MV teaser

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Happy".



In the MV teaser, Taeyeon is all smiles as she sits in her kitchen and lays happily in a beautiful garden. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.



Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



