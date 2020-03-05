ITZY take action in latest 'Wannabe' MV teaser

ITZY have dropped their second music video teaser for "Wannabe"!



In the MV teaser above, ITZY reveal more of their choreography for the track after they hear "action." "Wannabe" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME', which is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.



Watch ITZY's latest "Wannabe" MV teaser above!



