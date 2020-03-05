13

7

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY take action in latest 'Wannabe' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

ITZY have dropped their second music video teaser for "Wannabe"!

In the MV teaser above, ITZY reveal more of their choreography for the track after they hear "action." "Wannabe" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME', which is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Watch ITZY's latest "Wannabe" MV teaser above!

 

  1. ITZY
  2. WANNABE
3 2,843 Share 65% Upvoted

2

kxk2,546 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

ryujin is on fire omg I can’t wait for this bop

Share

0

tyger1127 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Holy cow, this sounds amazing!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
16 hours ago   70   60,994
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
16 hours ago   70   60,994

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND