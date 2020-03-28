Cast members of 'Bob Bless You' Season 2 to be tested as a junior producing director was confirmed with coronavirus

Park Na Rae, Kim Sook, Song Eun Yi, and Jang Do Yeon, cast members of 'Bob Bless You' season 2, will be tested as a junior producing director was confirmed with coronavirus.



Earlier on March 28, CJ ENM has temporarily closed down a building in Sangam after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. CJ ENM has confirmed that the employee who tested positive for COVID 19 is a junior PD on 'Bob Bless You' season 2. It was reported the PD in question traveled to NYC recently.

An insider from O'live channel, under CJ ENM, has reported, "All the staff members, who were in contact with the PD after the symptoms began, went into self-quarantine. We also shared this with the cast members and they will be tested either today or tomorrow. "

In related news, Park Na Rae's representative has issued a statement saying that the cast members had not come into direct contact with the PD in question, so they are currently carefully examining the situation.