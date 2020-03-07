On the March 6 broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', the celebrity basketball team took on an energetic, intramural team from Goryeo University, made up of players entirely in their mid-twenties.

On this episode, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo once again wowed not only viewers, but even his fellow teammates, as the idol showed off his improved skills in long-range shots, defense, ball stealing, and more.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Playing as a part of the starting lineup in the first quarter, Cha Eun Woo sank a much-needed long shot while the 'Handsome Tigers' were down 17-6 (above). Then, in the second quarter, Cha Eun Woo turned the mood around for the 'Handsome Tigers' once again by perfecting a deep 3-pointer! It turned out, Cha Eun Woo received some one-on-one lessons on long-distance shooting from coach Seo Jang Hoon, then put the lessons into action every day with personal practices.

Finally, Cha Eun Woo was substituted in for the latter half of the third quarter, where he earned praise from his 'Handsome Tigers' teammates for a couple of key, 2-point jumpers, finishing the game with a total of 9 points.

In addition, Cha Eun Woo received praise from coach Seo Jang Hoon during his minutes this game due to his sensible defense, managing to steal the ball from the opposing team several times. Despite passionate plays by Cha Eun Woo, the 'Handsome Tigers' ace Moon Soo In, captain Lee Sang Yoon, and more, this week's game ended up in a loss for the celebrity team with a score of 78-86. Check out some moments from the March 6 broadcast of 'Handsome Tigers' above and below.

