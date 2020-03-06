'Somebody 2' couple Sori & Song Jae Yeob apologize for miscommunication via SNS, confirm they've broken up

Back on March 5, fans were concerned as singer/dancer Sori posted a new video titled 'First Hidden Camera Prank? Undercover at the Dance Workshop' on her official YouTube, then deleted it shortly afterward.

Some time later, Sori's co-stars of Mnet's 'Somebody 2' including Song Jae Yeob, Lee Do Yoon, and Jang Jun Hyuk were seen unfollowing Sori on Instagram, concerning fans.

On March 7, Song Jae Yeob took to his YouTube channel to reveal, "While Sori and I were seeing each other, we recently realized that we could no longer progress in our relationship. We talked about this matter seriously, and decided that we should go our separate ways. But the YouTube video was then uploaded after we broke up. Seeing it, I contacted Sori right away, and was told that the video was uploaded, thinking that there would be no problems. But I felt that the video could give viewers the wrong idea, so I asked that it be taken down. I didn't want to give anyone false hope, or cause for misunderstandings. I apologize for causing concerns with my actions without proper explanations."

Sori's label also confirmed in an announcement via her YouTube channel that Sori and Song Jae Yeob have broken up. According to the label, "We normally do not interfere with Sori's private life. We were recently informed that there were some issues in their relationship. But we uploaded the video without notifying Sori, then decided to take the video down."

Meanwhile, Sori and Song Jae Yeob became an official couple after meeting each other through Mnet's dance and romance reality series, 'Somebody 2' aired last year.

