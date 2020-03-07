Song Min Ho & P.O. introduce some of their favorite fashion items from their closets on 'Mapo Fashionista'

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O. have unveiled the inner chambers of their very own, personal closets on the March 6 broadcast of tvN x Na Young Suk PD's 'Mapo Fashionista'!

The first episode of the tvN x YouTube mini series 'Mapo Fashionista' aired via Na Young Suk PD's official YouTube channel on March 6, where Song Min Ho and P.O. walked Na Young Suk PD and his crew through the items in their closets. First, Song Min Ho began by revealing that he prefers the 'Maximalist' style, as he has trouble throwing items away, no matter how small an accessory.

Then, Song Min Ho invited the 'Mapo Fashionista' crew into his full-sized closet, where he picked out two items he wore the most these days - a long black trench coat, and a neat, black jacket and pants set. As for some of his favorite fashion items in his closet, Song Min Ho picked out a brand new 2020 F/W 'Louis Vuitton' piece he received after walking on the particular collection's runway, as well as his favorite 'Juun.J' leather jacket.

Next, the neatly arranged closets at P.O.'s home proved to be the complete opposite of Song Min Ho's living preferences, as the idol preferred arranging his coats and freqently-worn clothes by color, length, material, and more! At first, P.O. caused laughter by pulling out a flashy, red leather 'Balenciaga' jacket, which he revealed he's never actually worn. Song Min Ho immediately tried out the jacket for himself, and couldn't hide his smug expression at how good he looked in it! What also garnered attention was that 'Polo Ralph Lauren' made up the majority of items P.O's main closets, including some of his favorite pieces.

Watch the first episode of 'Mapo Fashionista', above and below!