ASTRO's Moonbin dances a snippet of 'Blue Flame' for the first time ever since returning from his hiatus

ASTRO members Jinjin, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha appeared as guests on the March 9 airing of MBC's 'Idol Radio', in light of their 4-year anniversary since debut!

Fans were particularly touched by this broadcast, as member Moonbin only recently returned to promotions after announcing a hiatus from all activities, back in November of last year. On this day, the ASTRO members took part in the 'Idol Radio' tradition of a fun, energetic dance medley, where the boys danced to "All Night", "Crazy, Sexy, Cool", "Should Have Held On", and last but not least, "Blue Flame"!

This marked Moonbin's first time ever performing the choreography to "Blue Flame" on any broadcast, since the idol announced his hiatus just before ASTRO's latest "Blue Flame" comeback. In addition, the ASTRO members treated fans to even more unique performances including Jinjin's cover of DPR LIVE's "Jasmine", Sanha singing his web drama OST "Break", etc.





Watch Moonbin's first ever time performing "Blue Flame" with his members, above! You can also catch additional clips from the March 9 airing of 'Idol Radio' below.