Kang Daniel has dropped a release plan for his comeback with his 1st mini album, 'Cyan'!

According to the release plan, pre-orders for the upcoming mini album open this March 11, followed by teasers such as a special trailer, concept photos, a tracklist, an album highlight medley, MV teaser, and more, leading up to Kang Daniel's full comeback on March 24 at 6 PM KST.





Can't wait to see Kang Daniel back from his hiatus!