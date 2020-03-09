4

Park Yoochun opens official Twitter + Instagram accounts

On March 10, former JYJ member Park Yoochun was seen newly launching official SNS accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. 

Both SNS accounts simply notified, "Park Yoochun's official Twitter and Instagram accounts are now open. From here on, there will be various news and new content involving Park Yoochun available through these platforms, so we ask for your abundant love and attention." 

According to media outlet reports, Park Yoochun may be gearing up for his official return to entertainment promotions, despite his previous statements that he would be leaving the industry for good last year. The star also recently made an appearance via his brother Park Yoo Hwan's online broadcast. 

Personally, I don't think he can handle doing anything as a normal civilian with a normal job. I think his celebrity mentality and pride is too strong for that and he can't live without people giving him attention.

He looking so good!!! As usual

