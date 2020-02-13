Watch TREASURE last a full day without their phones or carbs in 'Treasure Map' EP.5

In episode 5 of 'Treasure Map', the TREASURE members continued spending a full day without their phones, or eating carbs!

First, tasked with the mission of counting as many steps as possible, the TREASURE members went outside for some fresh air paired with taking a walk, playing foot volleyball, or pingpong. The member who took the most steps would be rewarded a 5-minute chance to consume all the carbohydrates they wanted!

In the middle of the games, some of the TREASURE members just couldn't resist the temptation and sneaked off with some of the snacks on display, going against the rules and consuming carbs! Even for dinner, the boys were forbidden from eating rice (carbs), and only ate meats and vegetables.

Catch this week's full episode of 'Treasure Map' above!