Kim Jong Min, P.O, Shindong, & more run from zombies even during their poster photoshoot for 'Great Escape 3'





tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 is here to treat fans to a fun, two-part making film from the cast members' recent poster photoshoot set!

While all of the cast members including Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dong Hyun, Super Junior's Shindong, and Block B's P.O. were all present for their individual poster photoshoots, the 'Great Escape' staff decided to run a little test on each member - a zombie test!

Before the photoshoot began, the members were first asked to choose which is the most likely to be eliminated first in the new season. Starting with the #1 voted member Kim Jong Min, to #2 P.O, #3 Kim Dong Hyun, #4 Kang Ho Dong, #5 Yoo Byung Jae, and #6 Shindong, watch above and below to see how much tolerance these cast members have developed against the infamous, fearsome zombie attacks of 'Great Escape', as they begin season 3!

Fans of tvN's 'Great Escape' will have just a few more weeks to wait, as the new season 3 premieres this March 1 at 10:40 PM KST!