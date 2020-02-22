UNVS drop moody MV teaser for 'Timeless' debut

UNVS have dropped the second music video teaser for their debut song "Timeless".



The latest MV teaser seems to show fans what the UNVS members were going through before they take a ride in their first MV teaser. "Timeless" is an R&B ballad about being unable to let go of the past, and it's set to drop on February 23 KST.



In related news, UNVS are the next upcoming boy group to be featured on 'Channel: Rookie King' following idol groups like Boys Republic in 2012 and BTS in 2013.



Watch UNVS' "Timeless" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.