UNVS go for a ride in 'Timeless' debut MV teaser

UNVS have dropped the music video teaser for their debut song "Timeless"!



The MV teaser follows the upcoming TOP Media group as they head off on a journey. "Timeless" is an R&B ballad about being unable to let go of the past, and it's set to drop on February 23 KST.



In related news, UNVS are the next upcoming boy group to be featured on 'Channel: Rookie King' following idol groups like Boys Republic in 2012 and BTS in 2013.



Watch UNVS' "Timeless" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.